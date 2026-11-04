Midterm da incubo per i repubblicani: Vance scarica la colpa della disfatta sulla guerra di Trump in Iran

I malumori e i dissidi covati per mesi dal vicepresidente sono esplosi all'improvviso, nero su bianco, in un durissimo sfogo affidato a X.

Il terremoto elettorale di metà mandato fa saltare la tregua interna alla Casa Bianca: JD Vance rompe gli indugi e punta direttamente il dito contro l’avventura militare di Donald Trump in Iran, indicandola come l’unica vera causa del tracollo repubblicano. I malumori e i dissidi covati per mesi dal vicepresidente sono esplosi all’improvviso, nero su bianco, in un durissimo sfogo affidato a X.

«Se abbiamo perso la colpa è della guerra. Lo ha ammesso lo stesso presidente ieri notte», ha scritto Vance senza giri di parole. Martedì sera, a urne appena chiuse, il tycoon aveva riconosciuto che il conflitto mediorientale aveva pesato sulle sconfitte, rivendicando però con ostinazione la scelta di averlo scatenato.

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La tornata elettorale si è trasformata in un’autentica marea democratica, capace di travolgere roccaforti storiche del Grand Old Party da una costa all’altra. Gli americani hanno presentato il conto all’amministrazione punendo la fiammata record dei prezzi alla pompa di benzina, diretta conseguenza delle operazioni belliche volute da Trump.

La batosta riapre bruscamente i giochi per la nomination presidenziale del 2028, di cui Vance è da tempo il principale pretendente. Il vicepresidente ha fotografato il disastro con disarmante realismo: «Il nodo di fondo è semplice: troppi elettori che nel 2024 hanno scelto il ticket Trump-Vance stavolta sono passati con i Democratici».

A confermare la portata dell’avanzata democratica è il conteggio al cardiopalma ancora in corso per il Senato in Stati tradizionalmente blindati per la destra. Nel profondo Sud del Mississippi la sfida si gioca su una manciata di schede: con il 96% delle sezioni scrutinate, il democratico Scott Colom è avanti di appena 43 voti sulla senatrice repubblicana uscente Cindy Hyde-Smith. Situazione analoga tra i ghiacci dell’Alaska, dove al 74% dello spoglio la sfidante democratica Mary Peltola ha staccato il repubblicano Dan Sullivan con un margine di 626 preferenze.

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